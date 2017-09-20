Las Cruces Crime Stoppers seek information on missing woman, offer award

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information that will help police locate a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since November 2015.

The family of Eva Barela last contact with her was on November 16, 2015. Barela resided in Las Cruces but once lived in Hatch, New Mexico.

Detectives still do not know if Barela’s disappearance is voluntary or if it is the result of foul play.

At this time they are still investigating it as a suspicious missing person case.

Barela is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 190 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.