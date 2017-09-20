Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A nice stretch of weather will take hold today with warm temperatures in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky. No significant storms are expected within statelines. Winds could get a touch breezy this afternoon but in general, not nearly as windy as what we had Tuesday.

THURSDAY: A storm system digging to our west will increase the winds over the state as we finish up the work week. Afternoon highs will be a touch cooler with most areas getting closer to seasonal averages. A few storms may pop up over the west and southwest… more to come on Friday.

FRIDAY: Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures across the state. Breezy conditions will also stick around for another day.