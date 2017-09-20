John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It will be another warm and breezy afternoon across the state. The westerly flow that has been over the state the past couple of days will turn more southwesterly, allowing temperatures to run 5° – 15° above average this afternoon. The warm and dry weather will slowly come to an end over the next couple of days as a storm system drops into the state.

That storm system will bring a better chance for showers and storms beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. The most widespread showers will be found across the east. As the storm exits, a northwesterly flow will take over helping temperatures drop by 10° – 15° over the weekend. A cold front will push into the east early next week, with another storm system following for the middle and latter part of the week. This will ensure a more active setup through much of next week.