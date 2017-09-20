In the Kitchen: Free Pie Wednesday

It’s everyone’s favorite day of the week, Free Pie Wednesday.

John Christopher, Village Inn Operations Director for New Mexico, stopped by the studio with delicious treats, including their seasonal favorites.

Village Inn is helping scholastic organizations with their Raising Forks for Funds campaign, which offers an opportunity for organizations to get dollars in their pockets by promoting sweet treats.

For details on sweet returns, e-club memberships and ordering your pies online, visit VillageInn.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn