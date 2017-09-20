Helping Hands: Folds of Honor Supports Military Families

It is the ultimate sacrifice: military personnel that give their lives and limbs to defend our nation.

In the aftermath, families are forever changed and that’s where Folds of Honor comes in.

The organization provides secondary and post-secondary scholarships to these families, along with money to support the numerous expenses incurred with day-to-day life.

You can help this organization by participating in two events. On September 22, The Patriot Shootout Golf Tournament will hit Isleta, followed by a Folds of Honor gala on Saturday, September 23 at Sandia Resort and Casino.

Information can be found online at RioGrandePatriots.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.