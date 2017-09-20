Gym turned into courtroom to show students drunk driving impact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gym of the Albuquerque Job Corps Center was transformed into a courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

It was part of the metro’s courts school program.

Wednesday in court Judge Daniel Ramczyk sentenced several drunk drivers.

After learning their sentence the defendants talked to the students about the impact drinking and driving has had on their lives.

Judge Dan Ramczyk says it’s all to prevent future generations from getting behind the wheel drunk.

In exchange for talking to the students, each defendant is given credit for their community service hours.