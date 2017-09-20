Good Samaritans raise money to buy new car for homeless veteran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A veteran whose truck was stolen during a trip to the bank is about to get a new car.

KRQE News 13 reported on Michael Stephens’ truck on Monday, after it was taken earlier this month.

Stephens had fallen on hard times and he was living in the truck. He says everything he owned was inside.

Car Pros Auto Sales on Fourth Street began fundraising to help him, and after KRQE News 13’s story aired, managers say someone dropped off a $1,500 donation.

Stephens gets his new car this week.