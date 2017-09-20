Free Pit Bull training classes help dogs and owners achieve their best

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting free Pit Bull and Pit Mix training every Saturday, during the month of October, as well as free microchipping.

Animal Welfare’s goal is to get much-needed resources to these dogs and the folks who love them. Understanding the breed of a Pit Bull is the first step to being a responsible pet owner. A well-trained Pit Bull can be an ambassador for his or her breed, showing the world that with a loving home and training, Pit Bulls can make wonderful pets. Education and responsible owners are critical in changing the perception of this breed.

During October there will be free public microchipping for Pit Bulls and Pit Mixes, only. No appointment needed at the East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., or the West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W.

Also, owners of Pit Bulls and Pit Mixes can sign up for 1-hour Saturday training classes at www.cabq.gov/pets. Below are the dates for 1-hour classes that will be offered in October:

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 1st class: 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.; 2nd class: noon – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 1st class: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30a.m.; 2nd class: noon – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 – 1st class: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 2nd class: noon – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 – 1st class: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 2nd class noon – 1 p.m.

To register for any of the classes or for more information, visit the Animal Welfare website.