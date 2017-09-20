Enrollment continues to fall at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico’s student population has dropped for the fifth straight year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico’s largest university is reporting 26,278 total students for the fall 2017 semester. That’s 782 fewer than fall 2016.

The university has declined 2.9 percent in population from 2016 and 9.3 percent since its 2012 peak.

The university’s chief enrollment official cited multiple factors, including the shrinking value of the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship, which as many as one-third of its undergraduates use to help cover tuition costs.

New Mexico State University, the state’s second-largest school, has had a more dramatic slide, dropping 22 percent since its peak in 2010. That includes a 2.8 percent decline from 2016 to 2017, much of it in continuing undergraduates.