Durango seeks input from residents on city projects

By Published: Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango wants to know what changes its residents might like to see.

Officials are giving residents a chance to prioritize projects funded from the general fund.

Included in the survey are projects like streets, the 50/50 sidewalk program, information systems and more.

“Durango has grown over time in population and the amount of services and amenities offered to the community. Additional pressures have been placed on the general fund because funds are limited and the city remains a balanced budget. The city must prioritize which city projects can be completed with existing funds,” said Assistant City Manager Amber Black.

If you would like to take the survey, click here. 

