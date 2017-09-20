Community Calendar: Relay For Life Returns to ABQ

What started in 1985 as a modest rally against cancer has turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

The Relay for Life brings together hundreds of participants who hit the tracks for hours to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.

The 2017 event will feature some exciting changes to the program. The relay will take place at the Hinkle Family Fun Center, celebrating survivors and caregivers with a variety of activities for the entire family.

Monies raised at this event will go toward the support, research and treatment of cancer for New Mexican residents.

The American Cancer Society is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You may reach them at 800-227-2345 and online at Cancer.org.

