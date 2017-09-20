CDC recommends getting flu shots early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the fall months quickly approaching, the Centers for Disease Control has made the recommendation for people in all age groups to get their flu shots early this year.

According to the CDC, a study was conducted this year which showed that the flu vaccination significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from influenza.

A number of places around Albuquerque are offering the flu shot with valid health insurance coverage. One of those is Walgreens where they have a program called “Get A Shot, Give A Shot.” This is where, according to the Walgreen’s website, the store will donate $0.22 to the United Nations Foundation for every immunization administered. This money will go to providing flu shots in different needy nations around the world.

For more information or facts about this year’s flu season, you can visit the Centers For Disease Control website.