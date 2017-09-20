ART asphalt sealing work starts Wednesday on Central from Coors to Yucca

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The daily commute will face some more obstacles starting Wednesday as ART construction impacts another section of Central.

Wednesday through Friday crews will be doing asphalt sealing work.

The work will span Central from Yucca to Coors and both directions of traffic, east and westbound lanes, will be affected.

Side streets and some driveways during this time are also expected to be affected.

Drivers will also not be able to utilize on-street parking in areas where work is being done.

ART officials say drivers need to maneuver carefully around the asphalt sealing work and if they go over it, it’s at their own risk.

At last check, officials say ART is about 70 percent complete.

