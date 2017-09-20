Around Town: SOMOS ABQ is Here!

We’ve been gearing up for weeks for the biggest party downtown Albuquerque has ever seen: SOMOS is finally here.

Julia Mandeville of the Harwood Art Center and artist Reyes Padilla stopped by the studio to talk about the artistic contributions being made to this event.

In addition, live music, kids activities and so much more will fill the streets of downtown Albuquerque on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10, children 12 and under are free.

For online tickets and more information, log on to VisitAlbuquerque.org.

