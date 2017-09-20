Albuquerque store clerk fired after shooting attempted robbery suspect

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Circle K clerk who shot a robber in the chest has been fired.

The mother of three, Jennifer Wertz, was held up while working at the store near Eubank and Candelaria on Monday.

She says customers came in, warning her of trouble nearby. That’s when she says she got her gun out of her car.

Moments later, suspect Ferron Mendez came in through the door. Wertz shot him, leaving him in critical condition.

She says Circle K doesn’t allow employees to have weapons. She is now raising money through a GoFundMe page. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s