Albuquerque store clerk fired after shooting attempted robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Circle K clerk who shot a robber in the chest has been fired.

The mother of three, Jennifer Wertz, was held up while working at the store near Eubank and Candelaria on Monday.

She says customers came in, warning her of trouble nearby. That’s when she says she got her gun out of her car.

Moments later, suspect Ferron Mendez came in through the door. Wertz shot him, leaving him in critical condition.

She says Circle K doesn’t allow employees to have weapons. She is now raising money through a GoFundMe page.