Albuquerque pet owners win national T.V. show video contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – T.V. host Ellen DeGeneres is known for giving away prizes and one of them when to two Albuquerque pet owners.

Peggy Bierdermann and Paula Cinnamon entered a PetSmart Ellen Video Contest.

In the video, they say why they love their dog Chaco who is a therapy dog that visits schools and nursing homes.

“We wanted to make a video of the therapy dog work that he does, and when that contest came up it was a great opportunity to show off what he does,” Bierdermann said.

They ended up winning $10,000 and have donated the money to local shelters and shelters impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Wednesday they delivered a gift card and supplies to the Eastside Animal Shelter.

They will also donate to the shelter in Salt Lake City where they got Chaco.