Albuquerque pet owners win national T.V. show video contest

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – T.V. host Ellen DeGeneres is known for giving away prizes and one of them when to two Albuquerque pet owners.

Peggy Bierdermann and Paula Cinnamon entered a PetSmart Ellen Video Contest.

In the video, they say why they love their dog Chaco who is a therapy dog that visits schools and nursing homes.

“We wanted to make a video of the therapy dog work that he does, and when that contest came up it was a great opportunity to show off what he does,” Bierdermann said.

They ended up winning $10,000 and have donated the money to local shelters and shelters impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Wednesday they delivered a gift card and supplies to the Eastside Animal Shelter.

They will also donate to the shelter in Salt Lake City where they got Chaco.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s