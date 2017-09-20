Albuquerque gears up to participate in the World’s largest fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The World’s largest fundraiser, the annual Relay for Life, is about to kick off in the Duke City.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. The events hope to bring communities together, to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Relay For Life of Albuquerque

Friday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Hinkle Family Fun Center

To register for the event or for more information, visit the Relay for Life website.