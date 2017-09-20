3 Colorado breweries begin making beer using recycled water

(CNN) – A Colorado engineering firm is trying to get rid of the stigma around recycled water, so they’re putting it in beer.

Last week, the company delivered 330 gallons of recycled water to three breweries.

The brewing process began this week. They are wanting to build a public acceptance of recycled water, hoping it will catch on.

“We believe in the process that they are doing and thought it was a great opportunity for Colorado breweries to showcase that and see if it’s something that Colorado as a whole can develop and get involved in,” Tina Pachorek with Lost Highway Brewing said.

Next month, they will host a private festival where they will blind taste test the finished beer.