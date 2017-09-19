Woman sentenced to six years for stabbing off-duty officer

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman will go to jail for six years for stabbing an off-duty officer in the back.

In April of 2016 Denae Lopez, Alexandria Lucero and Jonathan Mejia tried to leave a Santa Fe Target with stolen clothes and jewelry.

Police say Sergeant Annabelle Gasca, an off-duty special investigations agent saw what was happening and wrestled Lucero to the ground.

Lopez then stabbed Gasca in the back.

All three were arrested and Gasca’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Lopez pleaded guilty to all six charges, including aggravated battery on a police officer.

She was sentenced to six years Monday.

