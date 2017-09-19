UNM students join fight to end sexual assault on campus

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of University of New Mexico students joined in on the fight to end sexual assault on campus.

“It’s on Us” is a national organization, started by former Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, UNM got involved.

The goal is for students to educate each other on ways to prevent sexual assault. Tuesday, students were able to sign the pledge in hopes of changing the culture.

“Where students aren’t bystanders in situations like this, but rather interveners, and they’re people who will ensure sexual assault doesn’t happen to anyone on campus,” student body president Noah Brooks said.

The initiative is part of Campus Safety Week.

Tuesday night, there will be a campus safety walk to raise awareness about potentially dangerous areas.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s