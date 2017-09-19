UNM students join fight to end sexual assault on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of University of New Mexico students joined in on the fight to end sexual assault on campus.

“It’s on Us” is a national organization, started by former Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, UNM got involved.

The goal is for students to educate each other on ways to prevent sexual assault. Tuesday, students were able to sign the pledge in hopes of changing the culture.

“Where students aren’t bystanders in situations like this, but rather interveners, and they’re people who will ensure sexual assault doesn’t happen to anyone on campus,” student body president Noah Brooks said.

The initiative is part of Campus Safety Week.

Tuesday night, there will be a campus safety walk to raise awareness about potentially dangerous areas.