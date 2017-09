ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just 53 days away from the start of Lobo basketball and the team is calling for suggestions for this upcoming season.

On Twitter, the University of New Mexico says it’s looking to reinvent the student section.

So it’s asking: “What do you think the student section should be named?”

Many fans have weighed in with ideas such as The Howl Raisers, Lobo Locos and Section 26.

If you would like to give a suggestion, click here.