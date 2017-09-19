Teen arrested for fatal drive-by shooting to change plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens arrested for the drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl is expected to change his plea Tuesday.

Carlos Alires is accused in the death of 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia.

She was shot while sitting in a car in front of a home on Atrisco near Arenal.

Investigators say Carlos, his brother Cisco Alires and Joseph Sanchez planned to rob someone inside but when that didn’t work they started shooting.

Last month his brother Cisco pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Carlos is due before a judge at 8:45 a.m.