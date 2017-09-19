Store clerk who shot armed suspect says she’d do it again

ALBUQUERQUE N.M (KRQE) – The female clerk that shot an armed suspect at the Circle K on Eubank and Candelaria, has been suspended.

“He was screaming, he points the gun in my face, and I just point, cock and shoot, and protect myself,” said Jennifer Wertz, the clerk that shot the armed man.

On Monday, the Circle K was swarming with police. They said calls were coming in for an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.

“I had a customer from 7-Eleven on Wyoming and Candelaria, he comes in and says they were just held up, so I got very nervous, so I walked over, I locked one door to make it a little more inconvenient, I put my gun in my pocket, it was completely visible,” said Wertz.

Police said the man who Wertz shot was 23 year-old Ferron Mendez. They confirmed minutes before the Circle K shooting, the 7-Eleven on Wyoming and Candelaria had been also robbed at gunpoint. They said they are investigating if the two incidents are connected.

KRQE News 13 spoke with clerks at other convenience stores across the city about the robberies and the shooting.

“I think it’s terrible,” said David Haacke, who works at the Chevron at Montgomery and San Mateo.

He said they do brace for the worst, working in their field.

“It’s definitely a risk of the business,” he said.

However, Haacke does not keep a weapon on him at work.

“That’s probably against our company policy,” he said.

Wertz said the company policy at Circle K is not to have weapons on them.

With incidents like this, the gun shop Calibers said they do see more and more people wanting concealed carry permits.

“Due to the rise in crime and realizing that ultimately the individual is gonna be responsible for their own safety,” said Joel Long, Calibers fire arms instructor.

For some customers, however, a concealed carry does no good at work.

“We see people who will either have student agreements or employee agreements saying that they will not take firearms into that place of business,” said Long.

Albuquerque Police said Wertz is not facing any charges. The said the the suspect is still in the hospital.

“I now know that I can protect myself. I now know that I can think clearly and keep a level head, and I have a darn good shot,” said Wertz.