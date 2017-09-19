Sneak Peek: Chinese Lantern Festival at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, KRQE News 13’s cameras got a sneak peek at a unique festival coming to Expo New Mexico.

The Chinese Lantern Festival starts next month and will run for six weeks. People can expect to see a celebration of Chinese culture through beautiful light displays.

“This organization is bringing something unique, special and magical. Nothing like this has been seen in the Duke City before,” said Dan Mourning, with Expo New Mexico.

Organizers say the displays are so ornate, it takes a month just to put them all together.

The festival opens October 6.