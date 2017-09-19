September 19th Morning Rush: Polls open for Santa Fe County gross receipts tax special election

1. Voters in Santa Fe County are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to increase taxes on purchases. Commissioners say the proposal to hike the gross receipts tax would generate over $2 million per year. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, it’s expected to be used for public safety jobs and behavioral health services. In June, Santa Fe County commissioners also voted to increase the gross receipts tax by one-eighth of a cent to fund essential services such as public safety and mental health.

2. President Trump is preparing to give his first address to the United Nations general assembly. He is expected to deliver a tough talk on North Korea. According to one official, he’ll also speak on Iran’s nuclear agenda, instability in Venezuela and global terrorism pushing his “America First” theme but also is arguing that nations should rally together when faced with common threats. The speech is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

3. Morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s this afternoon. Expect a good amount of sunshine to blanket the state with only a few spot storms possible over the far Southeast Plains.

4. A proposal to raise how much you pay at the pump has been delayed again. Albuquerque city councilors are now planning to wait for a new mayor before trying to push a 2-cents per gallon gas tax proposal. The bill’s sponsor Isaac Benton said it allows for more debate but it’s also because he believes Mayor Berry would likely veto the measure. The tax would generate almost $5 million a year for road work.

5. With 53 days to go until Lobo basketball’s first game, the team is calling for suggestions on Twitter for a new name for the student section in the Dreamstyle Arena. If you’d like to submit an idea.

