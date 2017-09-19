Police: Officer-involved shooting followed attempted kidnapping

By and Published: Updated:
Rio Rancho police suv
Rio Rancho police suv

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to Rio Rancho Police shooting and killing a 71-year-old man following a chase last month.

According to police, the incident at the Walmart on Unser that started it all was an attempted kidnapping. They say Henry Rivera Sr. was seen pulling a woman from her car in the parking lot at gunpoint, and trying to force her into his truck. That’s when the two struggled and shots were fired before she got away.

“We don’t have any specific information that there is an existing relationship between them. So at this time we are aware that it may have been random, but that’s part of the investigation to confirm the details,” Rio Rancho Police Captain Ron Vigil said.

Near the Walmart, police say they spotted his truck. A chase ensued, but was called off for safety reasons.

Officers went to the address linked to the license plate, and say they saw Rivera changing out the license plate. Rivera then got into the truck and nearly ran over officers, flashing a handgun at them as he drove off.

Another pursuit began, which took Rio Rancho Police into Albuquerque, to a cul-de-sac near Unser and Irving.

There, police say Rivera rammed into both a neighbor’s car and an officer’s car, trying to get away. Then he pulled a shotgun on police, and officers fired back.

“We want to understand why people take the actions that they do, especially when it results in someone’s death. So that’s part of the investigation to understand perhaps the mindset in this case of the offender,” Captain Vigil said.

Police say according to family, Rivera’s behavior had drastically changed in recent months.

The two officers involved have been identified as Jacqulynn Reedy and Lawrence Smith. Both were put on standard paid leave, but are now back on the streets.

Police say the officers do not have lapel video of the shooting, but did not say if the officers turned their cameras on.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s