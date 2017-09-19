Prosecutors secure testimony of key witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

By Published:
Savannah Garcia
Savannah Garcia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, prosecutors were finally able to secure the testimony of a key witness in the case against an accused cop killer.

Police say Davon Lymon shot and killed Officer Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in 2015. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Savannah Garcia was with him and witnessed it.

They have been trying to get her testimony before trial. They say when they last found her, she was clearly on drugs, and was about to be evicted.

Prosecutors feared Garcia would disappear.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s