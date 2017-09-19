Prosecutors secure testimony of key witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, prosecutors were finally able to secure the testimony of a key witness in the case against an accused cop killer.

Police say Davon Lymon shot and killed Officer Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in 2015. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Savannah Garcia was with him and witnessed it.

They have been trying to get her testimony before trial. They say when they last found her, she was clearly on drugs, and was about to be evicted.

Prosecutors feared Garcia would disappear.