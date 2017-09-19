Program builds community for the future through today’s animal husbandry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Respect, responsibility, kindness, and compassion are among the traits attained in the ‘Learn Humane’ program, helping to ensure a brighter future for the community.



‘Humane’ education is the first brick in the road toward a more responsible and compassionate community, according to Animal Humane New Mexico. Through educational and outreach programs, ‘Learn Humane’ is introducing New Mexico’s youth and adults to concepts, skills and resources that help humans build kind and compassionate relationships with their companion pets and one another.

Class Presentations

‘Learn Humane’ class or group presentations cover a variety of humane topics and are available for all grade levels. They can be offered to single or multiple classes and can be scheduled Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Group Tours

Tours of the AHNM Main Campus are offered to youth and adult visitors. They are able to be scheduled Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours can be combined with any ‘Learn Humane’ lesson. Tours typically require one hour, and tours plus presentation require two hours.

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit the Animal Humane NM website.