Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico, sways buildings in capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Puebla Gov. Tony Galil tweeted that there had been damaged buildings in the city of Cholula including collapsed church steeples.

In Mexico City, thousands of people fled office buildings and hugged to calm each other along the central Reforma Avenue as alarms blared, and traffic stopped around the Angel of Independence monument.

In the Roma neighborhood, which was struck hard by the 1985 quake, piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets. Two men calmed a woman seated on a stool in the street, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee.

At a nearby market, a worker in a hardhat walked around the outside warning people not to smoke as a smell of gas filled the air.

Market stall vendor Edith Lopez, 25, said she was in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings. She was anxiously trying to locate her children, whom she had left in the care of her disabled mother.

Pictures fell from office building walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over. Some people dove for cover under desks. Local media broadcast video of whitecap waves churning the city’s normally placid canals of Xochimilco as boats bobbed up and down.

Earlier in the day workplaces across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake, a magnitude 8.1 shake, which killed thousands of people and devastated large parts of Mexico City.

Much of Mexico City is built on former lakebed, and the soil is known to amplify the effects of earthquakes even hundreds of miles away.

Mexico Earthquake Damage Throughout the Years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CORRECTS TO SEPTEMBER NOT JANUARY - A man enters a damaged building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) A woman is comforted after an earthquake in Mexico City Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 4: A man crosses the street in front of a darkened hotel as residents were left without power or running water after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area April 4, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The earthquake, which was centered 16 miles south-southwest of Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California, Mexico, caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 5: A building is seen damaged after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 4: Alberto Montoya stands outside of his home after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area April 4, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The earthquake, which was centered 16 miles south-southwest of Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California, Mexico, caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 5: Residents survey the damage to a building after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 5: A resident stands near a damaged van after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 5: A structure is seen with damage from an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) 404204 01: A man looks at the rubble from a wall destroyed by an earthquake that occurred at 12 a.m. April 19, 2002 in the center town in Mexico City. The earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.1. A second earthquake occurred at 12:57 p.m. (1757 GMT) the center of the earthquake was on the coast of the Pacific state of Guerrero, about 60 miles, about 100 kms, west of the resort city of Acapulco. (Photo by Susana Gonzalez/Getty Images) MEXICALI, MEXICO - APRIL 5: Shopkeeper Maria Angel Lopez cleans up food items at her convenience store after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)