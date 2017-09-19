Polls open for gross receipts tax special election in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Polls will open Tuesday morning for the special election in Santa Fe County and on the ballot is whether or not to raise taxes.

If Santa Fe County voters approve this gross receipts tax increase, it’s expected to generate just over $2 million per year.

Officials say that money would be spent on enhancing behavioral health services and new positions in public safety.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, advocates of the increase say it will better counseling and detoxification services in the county and also create 18 more full-time firefighters and three sheriff’s office positions.

The Santa Fe New Mexican also reports people opposed to the measure say more taxes aren’t needed because county commissioners already approved a different one-eighth of a percent tax hike to the rate earlier this summer.

That increase is projected to bring in just over four and a half million dollars a year also for behavioral health and new public safety jobs starting January 1.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe already has the second highest tax rate of any county in the state.

There are 28 convenience centers set up so voters can vote anywhere and don’t have to stay in their precincts.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

