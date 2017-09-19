Park-goers bothered by people living in cars

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – People living in cars, even an RV, in the parking lot have turned the popular Manzano Mesa park into a campsite.

Park-goers captured a picture of an RV camping out next to the park. However, it’s not the RV and the other cars bothering people — it’s what the people living inside them do around the park.

“I know one of the issues is people going to the bathroom, which bothers me and I think it brings more flies,” said resident Brian Hawks.

The city says it’s illegal to live out of a car or an RV on public property. Police add they’ve gotten about a dozen calls about the people who live in cars and vans at the park.

“There’s a couple in a car that’s living here that we kind of see all the time here, they were having it out. They were cussing up a storm,” said a park-goer who wished to remain anonymous.

There were two complaints about that RV on the city’s 311 web site. One of the posters said they’ve seen it camped out at other parks as well. The city said they usually send out the Safe City Strike Force to tell the campers to move.