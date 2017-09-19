Nuclear Museum hosts home-school events, plus exploding toothpaste demo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local science museum is midway through their month of home-school programming.



The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is excited to welcome home-school students and their families for special programming that contains engaging, hands-on activities (for students 5 to 15) throughout the month of September.

The museum will also hold a “Nuclear After Dark” event on Friday, October 6, giving guests a first look at their new replica of the historic 100-foot Trinity Tower, plus a chance to view the museum after-hours, enjoy local food trucks and brewery, and watch an outdoor showing the the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels, the Manhattan Project.”

Last but not least, NMHSH staff enthralled kids of all ages in the KRQE studio with “exploding toothpaste.”

For more information on these events, visit the NMNSH website.