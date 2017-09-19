Neighbors worried about losing mountain view after zone change is approved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one Albuquerque neighborhood are upset about a new development they say will block their mountain view and add traffic.

Zoning has been changed to allow a senior living center on a 14 acre plot of land near Academy and Wyoming. People who live in the area are upset and say they plan to fight it.

“We’re concerned about higher traffic in the area. We aren’t sure — we haven’t seen the finalized plan. I don’t think that the city has done an assessment on how much traffic is going to be impacted,” said Gardner Kroeter, Cherry Hills resident.

Last Thursday, the Albuquerque Environmental Planning Committee approved a zone change and a site development plan for a building permit on the land near Hoffmantown Church and the Albuquerque Academy.

People who live nearby are upset about the project that may change their scenery.

“I tried to sort of figure out just what part of my horizon is going to disappear and things like that and it’s a pretty significant change,” said Thomas Hall, Cherry Hills resident.

The change involves a 250,000 square foot facility with an exit facing his backyard.

“At least half of the traffic is going to head to my house anytime they exit and it’s just going to be quite different,” Hall said.

The facility is expected to bring 68 new jobs and have 180 living units.

People here are worried about more than just traffic, they say the developer is leaving them out of the process.

“I think in general the concern in the neighborhood was that they said they would be good neighbors to the Hoffmantown Church and to the Academy property, but not really to ourselves,” Kroeter said.

Neighbors who want to appeal the project have until September 29 to voice their opinion. The appeal would go to the city council.

Now that the city has approved the zone change and site plans, the next step for the developer is to get the site development signed, then move forward to the building permit before they can start construction.