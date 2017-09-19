A dry southwesterly flow will continue to keep storms away from New Mexico on Wednesday. Temps will top out in the mid 80s here in the Albuquerque area and the low to mid 90s across the south. A cold trough will dig down to our west by late in the work week. This trough will draw up additional moisture and the chance for showers should increase through the weekend and into next week.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
