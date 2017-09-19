Man accused of exposing himself to crowd at New Mexico church

MESILLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nevada man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to hundreds of people at a New Mexico church.

It happened Saturday at the Basilica of San Albino Church in Mesilla near Las Cruces. Officers say people there for a festival called to report a naked man standing on top of the stairs in front of hundreds of people, including kids.

“What kind of mindset do you need to have? You know, this guy is either desperate for attention or legitimately had something wrong with him,” Zebidiah Snarr.

The man was identified as 37-year-old David Limon of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is charged with indecent exposure.

