Local sandwich shop owner makes delicious offer to Janet Jackson

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It’s a long shot, but it’s worth a shot. The owner of a local sandwich shop is attempting to persuade Janet Jackson, who is in Albuquerque Tuesday night, to try her food.

Marie Yniguez is the mastermind behind Bocadillos Slow Roasted, with locations downtown in the Wells Fargo building and at Green Jeans Farmery.

The food is delicious and Yniguez’s personality behind the counter makes the experience that much better. It’s no wonder her shop is such a hit.

“I’ve been on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ in 2013 with Guy Fieri,” she said. “I competed on Chopped. I was on there February 28 and I actually won.”

Yniguez is humble about her Food Network fame and two-restaurant success, crediting blood, sweat and tears.

“I never thought I’d come this far in my life, and you know, it’s brought me beyond my dreams,” she said.

Which is why Yniguez said, ‘why not?’ and asked Janet Jackson – yes, the Miss Jackson – to try her food.

“I just did it for funzies,” Yniguez said, laughing. “I’ve been a Janet fan since I can remember, so I was about 5.”

Yniguez posted an offer to Jacson’s Facebook page, asking her to give thought to Yniguez making a sandwich for her.

“It’s just an opportunity. Might as well shoot for the stars,” she said. “If I could give her a Duke City Reuben, show her what Duke City’s all about and put a little bit of green chile on there.”

Yniguez will be at the concert Tuesday night and says she’s thrilled to go, regardless if her offer goes unnoticed or declined.

No word yet if Jackson has seen the post. KRQE News 13 asked Yniguez to keep us updated.