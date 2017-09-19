Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s this afternoon. Expect a good amount of sunshine to blanket the state with only a few spot storms possible over the far Southeast Plains. Winds will gradually increase throughout the day – expect sustained speeds of 15-25mph in most areas with stronger winds (+25mph) likely for those in and around the Northern Mountains and I-40 corridor (east).

WEDNESDAY: Breezy conditions will stick around for another afternoon. High temperatures will stay near to just above seasonal averages with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out in the mid- to upper 80s.

LATE WEEK: A storm system crossing to our north will help pull up moisture over the state. Expect increasing winds and rain chances late Thursday into Friday… with cooler temperatures to follow.