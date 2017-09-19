John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms will be a rare occurrence across New Mexico this afternoon. A dry westerly flow will dominate today’s weather, leading to lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and gusty winds. The highest winds will be found along and east of the central mountain chain. A little moisture south of the state could lead to a couple of spot storms across the southeast later this afternoon.

The weather remains mostly unchanged through Thursday. Then a storm system drops closer to the state for Friday and the weekend. This will help enhance shower and storm chances, especially the farther north and west you go. The storm system will also help temperatures drop heading into early next week.