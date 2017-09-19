In The Kitchen: Vintage 423 And Duke It Out

The Duke It Out Challenge is a little over a week away and Vintage 423 is joining in on the competition.

Chef Rafael Zamora is in the kitchen making steamed bao in anticipation for their first year as contestants.

The Duke It Out Challenge brings together six entrée chefs and three pastry chefs in a friendly culinary competition to benefit El Ranchito de los Niños.

Builders Source Appliance Gallery again will play host to these culinary masters in a delectable showdown of skills. Join in on the fun next Wednesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. More information can be found online at ElRanchitoNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living