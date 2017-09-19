Gerhart will get his first start as Lobo quarterback at Tulsa

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – When he came as a transfer from Arizona State junior quarterback Coltin Gerhart didn’t really know he would be under center for the University of New Mexico Lobos. “You know I came here as a running back so I didn’t think I would start at quarterback for this week,” said Gerhart. “I didn’t expect that whatsoever, but it’s a blessing and I am just going to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Don’t expect to see a nervous player when Gerhart gets his first start at Tulsa Saturday. “I feel like I’ve prepared as the starter or mentally tried to prepare as the starter the whole time and I feel like that is going to help me in this game and so on.” Gerhart, a former high school quarterback, took his first snaps when starter Lamar Jordan was knocked out of a game in a loss at Boise State last Thursday.

Gerhart even had a touchdown pass towards the end of the game. “I started feeling more comfortable once I got that first pass under my belt,” said Gerhart. “Things started rolling and it started feeling normal again.” Lobos head coach Bob Davie liked the cool demeanor of his third string quarterback and is hopeful Gerhart can do a good job. “He is just a straight line, doesn’t show his emotion and he plays that way,” said Davie. “You know when he went in that game you didn’t feel the least bit rattled having him in there. We feel really good about what we can do with him because of his personality and because of his skill set.” The Lobos and Tulsa have an 11:30 am start time Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 3.