For The Family: The Residences At Anasazi

Luxury living in the heart of downtown is now available at the Residencies of the Anasazi.

The development, which officially opened for homeowners in 2014, has units available to purchase. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, warm southern style with an urban vibe imbued in each property.

Home buyers can choose from studio up to a two-bedroom loft and penthouse properties, starting in the low $100k neighborhood.

Secured parking, minutes from downtown attractions and prestige of living the urban loft lifestyle all await you at ResidencesAtAnasazi.com

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Residence At Anasazi