ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are investigating after a fire at an abandoned home in southwest Albuquerque.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Eighth Street and Cromwell around 8:20 p.m.

AFD says flames and smoke were visible at the abandoned residence where a small fire had spread into the crawl space.

The fire was extinguished within minutes. No injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.