ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI released new photos of a bank robbery suspect.

The photos show a tattoo on his right hand, a distinctive pair of pants he wore, and the bike he took off on.

The feds say the man robbed the Bank of America in Uptown last Thursday.

They say he flashed gun at a teller and left on a gray or green BMX-style bike towards San Pedro.