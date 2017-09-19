Criminal charges could follow investigation into troubled charter school

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminal charges could be coming in the investigation into the La Promesa Learning Center.

According to a state audit, Dr. Analee Maestas and her daughter Julieanne Maestas, the assistant business manager, stole nearly $500,000 while running the school. 

Julieanne Maestas allegedly was signing checks made out to vendors, then pocketing the school’s money.

Last year, KRQE News 13 first reported on the investigation into Analee Maestas after she was caught using school money to pay for carpet cleaning at her home.

Albuquerque Police say its white collar and organized crime units are investigating and working with the District Attorney on when charges will be filed, but have not said who will be facing charges.

Analee Maestas remains on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s