Criminal charges could follow investigation into troubled charter school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminal charges could be coming in the investigation into the La Promesa Learning Center.

According to a state audit, Dr. Analee Maestas and her daughter Julieanne Maestas, the assistant business manager, stole nearly $500,000 while running the school.

Julieanne Maestas allegedly was signing checks made out to vendors, then pocketing the school’s money.

Last year, KRQE News 13 first reported on the investigation into Analee Maestas after she was caught using school money to pay for carpet cleaning at her home.

Albuquerque Police say its white collar and organized crime units are investigating and working with the District Attorney on when charges will be filed, but have not said who will be facing charges.

Analee Maestas remains on the Albuquerque Public School Board.