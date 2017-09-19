Cowboys lineman Byron Bell in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Byron Bell is living his NFL dream and playing in his home state. The former University of New Mexico Lobos lineman came back from a serious ankle injury to keep his career going.

Bell suffered the injury as a member of the Tennessee Titans two season ago.

“You know some of my teammates, even in Tennessee, they helped me out a lot and just helped keep my mental game strong,” said Bell. “You know, just tried to put the injury behind me, because it’s the NFL and you are going to get hurt its football.”

Bell signed a one year deal with the Cowboys back in March. His career started as an un-drafted free agent who signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2011. Since becoming a member of the Cowboys, Bell has done his best to stay in lean physical condition. That is how the Cowboys like their linemen.

Bell is disciplined about his diet and has a sense of humor about his go-to cheat meal.

“Grilled chicken and salad, that would be the healthy meal,” said Bell. “If I want to go hard, Whataburger is the go-to. We’re talking about triple stack, jalapenos, extra cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, a large fry, super coke.”

Bell was competing for a starting job during training camp, but is currently listed the number two right guard and the number two right tackle on the depth chart.