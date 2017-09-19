Community Calendar: FemCity Expo Returns to ABQ

Female entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals are all invited to Sandia BMW this Thursday for FemCity ABQ’s 2017 Expo.

The second-annual event is a great networking opportunity, featuring dozens of organizations working to make the Duke City business-friendly for women.

Jessica Woods, president of FemCity ABQ along with Terri Dean of TravelHost stop by the Living show to share details on this event.

Booths are still available for business owners. FemCity ABQ members pay $80, with non-membership booth fees running $150.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open from 4-7p.m. this Thursday, September 21. For more information, visit FemCityABQ.com.

