Bernalillo County deputies search for suspected burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar.

Last month, 35-year-old Steve Salazar allegedly broke into a home damaging the door and surveillance system in the process.

Deputies say he took jewelry, including a necklace with ashes from the victim’s loved one. They say Salazar also stole a gun from the home.

The victim’s surveillance video captured Salazar arriving at the home in a red sedan.

Deputies say Salazar has been arrested multiple times for burglary and other violent crimes.

If you know where he is, call deputies.

