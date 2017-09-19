Artesia boil advisory still in place but water samples come back clean

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – There is some good news for the city of Artesia.

City officials are now saying that the test water samples have come back clean.

The city issued a boil advisory this weekend for the second time in a month after finding E.Coli in the water.

The city says Monday’s tests were all clear, but they require two consecutive days of clear testing to lift the boil water notice.

Residents are still required to boil water for one minute before drinking.

The city has also not said if it has found the source of the contamination.