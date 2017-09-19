AFD gears up to give muscular dystrophy the boot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than 60 years, fire departments across America have been fighting muscular dystrophy by “filling the boot” with cash to fight the disease.



The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is leading the fight to free individuals, and the families who love them, from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

The association uses their collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases, caring for individuals from day one, and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

MDA is using the money raised by firemen and all other sources to accomplish the following goals by 2020:

CURE : Double the research investment on drug development and clinical trials to bring more treatments and cures to families.

For more information on the efforts to fight MD, visit the MDA website.