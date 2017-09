ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A water boil notice is once again in effect for Artesia residents.

The notice comes two months after E.Coli was found in the city water supply.

Now E.Coli has been found again in the water.

Officials say this can happen when a pipe breaks or excess rainwater gets into the water supply.

They’re advising people boil water for one minute before drinking it.

The city is also now chlorinating and flushing the water system.

Officials expect it to be fixed within a week.